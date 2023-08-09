“Israelis” on Verge of Collapse: Another Trooper Awaiting Disability Recognition Commits Suicide

Islam Times - Another trooper in the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] committed suicide while awaiting recognition of the trauma he incurred during his service in the regime’s army, raising concerns about the growing number of suicides within the ranks of the “Israeli” military apparatus.

The report added that Donio fought in the Kafir Brigade and participated in Operation “Brother's Keeper,” which preceded the large-scale 2014 Gaza War.

Donio took his own life a day after another IOF trooper, identified as Bar Klaf, set himself on fire after the “Israeli” War Ministry denied his request to grant him disability status following his military service.

Klaf, who committed self-immolation on Tuesday. He succumbed to his wounds two days later.

According to the Palestine Today news agency, suicide is still the leading cause of death within the ranks of the “Israeli” army in non-combat situations, and the number has soared dramatically in recent years.

Official data from the Information and Research Center of the Knesset show that the Tel Aviv regime registers 500 suicides each year, 100 of which are among young people in the 15-24 age bracket.

The “Israeli” military saw an increase in the number of soldiers killed in uniform over the past year – 44 compared to the previous year’s 31 – as well as a rise in the number of suicides, according to statistics released by the army earlier this year.

At least 14 soldiers are believed to have taken their own lives in 2022, compared to 11 in the previous year.

Most of the suicides in the “Israeli” military last year were conscripted male troops, Brigadier General Yoram Knafo, chief of staff of the army’s Manpower Directorate, told reporters.

He said two of the 14 cases were lone soldiers, troops who either do not have family in the occupied territories or are not supported by their families there.

The “Israeli” military also noted a significant rise in the number of severely injured soldiers in 2022, with 158, compared to 92 in 2021.

The Hebrew-language N12 television channel, citing the soldier’s parents, reported on Monday that Or Donio was waiting 10 months to be recognized as a disabled veteran, but he never received an answer from the "Israeli" War Ministry.