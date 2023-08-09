0
Wednesday 9 August 2023 - 06:41

Australia to Officially Brand Israeli Settlements ‘Illegal’ and Territories ‘Occupied’

The Australian foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, first presented the new position to Labor lawmakers and senators on Tuesday, vowing more moves to toughen their stance on Israeli settlements ahead of the party’s national conference next week.
 
Speaking to the Australian Senate, Wong said the government was “gravely concerned about alarming trends that are significantly reducing the prospects of peace”.
 
“The Australian government is strengthening its opposition to settlements by affirming they are illegal under international law and a significant obstacle to peace,” the foreign minister added.
 
The opposition in Australia’s government responded that “faceless men and women of the Labor party” were dictating foreign policy, but the government maintained it was acting in line with Australia’s key allies.
 
Wong responded it was acting in line with Australia’s key allies and UN security council resolutions, saying it matched “the approach taken by key partners including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the European Union”.
 
Australia’s foreign minister said her government had engaged with the Israeli ambassador on the issue, saying Sydney remained “a committed friend of Israel” and would continue to condemn “all forms of terrorism and violence against civilians.”
 
According to The Guardian, there are expectations that delegates at the Labor national conference in Brisbane would “agitate for the party to take a stronger position and commit to a timeframe to recognize Palestinian statehood.” However, the government gave no official indication it would go that far.
