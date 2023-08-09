0
Wednesday 9 August 2023 - 06:44

Niger Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister, Rejects US Offer

Story Code : 1074561
Niger Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister, Rejects US Offer
Ali Lamine Zene is an economist. He was made the new prime minister by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who is the self-declared head of the transitional government.
 
Zene (58) has served as finance minister under Mamadou Tandja.
 
Tandja led the country from 1999 to 2010 after civilian rule was re-established in the country. Zene is the current Country Manager for Chad in African Development Bank. He has previously served in Ivory Coast and Gabon for the bank. Media reports have said that he is now expected to lead consultation for the formation of the new government.
 
US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has met Niger’s military leaders and pressed for the reversal of the coup. But there reportedly has been no headway. Such an ultimatum to the Niger junta given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was ignored. Nuland’s trip on Monday was carried out in secrecy till she left. She described the talks as “extremely frank and at times quite difficult”.
 
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that diplomacy is the ‘preferred way’ to resolve the situation in Niger.
 
“Diplomacy is certainly the preferred way of resolving this situation,” he told French Radio RFI on Monday.
 
“It is ECOWAS’ current approach. It is our approach,” he said
 
The African bloc ECOWAS is renewing its diplomatic push to resolve the situation in Niger. The 15-nation bloc is reconvening a summit on Thursday in the Nigerian capital Abuja. A military intervention has been warned of but it has not taken place till now.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023