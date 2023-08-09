Smotrich Cuts funds for Arab Towns in Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports his decision to freeze a higher education plan for occupied East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), and reiterated that additionally he would not transfer “money previously set aside for economic development in Arab local authorities.”

“I am coordinating with the prime minister. I met with him, and I explained it him and he supports this position. I received his agreement,” Smotrich told the Kan public broadcaster.

The leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party also said that he would not transfer NIS 200 million ($55 million) for Arab municipalities that had been approved by the previous government, in spite of a warning from Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) that the freeze may lead to “significant damage to local authorities’ budgetary balance.”

“The decision is final, the budget will not be transferred,” Smotrich said. “If we find real ways to really transfer money to the Arab citizens of Israel, then we will help where necessary.”

The leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party claimed that he had made the decision in order to “prevent the funds from falling into the hands of organized crime.”

“Money is the main generator of organized crime and it is impossible for the state to fund these things,” he claimed, brushing off questions as to whether his allegation justified cutting funding in areas such as trash collection and childcare.

Smotrich was asked about his decision to freeze a five-year, NIS 2.5 billion ($680 million) program for the development of higher education in East Al-Quds, in which he cited as a reason the plan’s inclusion of funds for a preparatory program for Arab students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.