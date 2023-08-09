Islam Times - Syria's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) accused US forces of providing Takfiri terrorists in the strategic al-Tanf area of southern Syria with chemical weapons.

During a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday, Dandi asserted that the monthly convening of meetings on the "Syrian chemical file," despite the absence of any actual incidents, is an attempt to create justifications for certain Western nations to renew their allegations against Syria.

He emphasized Syria's unequivocal condemnation of the use of chemical weapons by any party, at any time, and in any location. Dandi further highlighted the necessity to address the conduct of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ensure its independence from misinformation, politicization, and polarization.

Accusations against the Syrian government for employing chemical weapons in the fight against terrorists have been frequently put forth by Western media and governments. Syria had relinquished its chemical weapon stockpile in 2014 under the supervision of a joint mission led by the United States and the OPCW, which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry. The country has consistently denied deploying chemical weapons.

In an incident on April 14, 2018, the United States, Britain, and France conducted a series of airstrikes on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on Douma, a city situated approximately 10 kilometers northeast of the capital, Damascus. The alleged attack had been reported by the White Helmets group, which released videos purportedly showing their efforts to aid survivors.

Subsequent leakage of OPCW documents revealed that investigators involved in probing the Douma incident had discovered "no evidence" of a chemical weapons attack. Nevertheless, the organization withheld these findings due to pressure from the US and its allies, aiming to suppress evidence that could undermine the justification for the US-led bombing of Syria shortly after the alleged attack.

The representative stated that the US also trained these terrorists on how to use the chemical weapons to frame Damascus.