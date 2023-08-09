0
Wednesday 9 August 2023 - 09:36

US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy

Story Code : 1074581
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
The representative stated that the US also trained these terrorists on how to use the chemical weapons to frame Damascus.
 
During a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday, Dandi asserted that the monthly convening of meetings on the "Syrian chemical file," despite the absence of any actual incidents, is an attempt to create justifications for certain Western nations to renew their allegations against Syria.
 
He emphasized Syria's unequivocal condemnation of the use of chemical weapons by any party, at any time, and in any location. Dandi further highlighted the necessity to address the conduct of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ensure its independence from misinformation, politicization, and polarization.
 
Accusations against the Syrian government for employing chemical weapons in the fight against terrorists have been frequently put forth by Western media and governments. Syria had relinquished its chemical weapon stockpile in 2014 under the supervision of a joint mission led by the United States and the OPCW, which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry. The country has consistently denied deploying chemical weapons.
 
In an incident on April 14, 2018, the United States, Britain, and France conducted a series of airstrikes on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on Douma, a city situated approximately 10 kilometers northeast of the capital, Damascus. The alleged attack had been reported by the White Helmets group, which released videos purportedly showing their efforts to aid survivors.
 
Subsequent leakage of OPCW documents revealed that investigators involved in probing the Douma incident had discovered "no evidence" of a chemical weapons attack. Nevertheless, the organization withheld these findings due to pressure from the US and its allies, aiming to suppress evidence that could undermine the justification for the US-led bombing of Syria shortly after the alleged attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023