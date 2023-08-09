0
Wednesday 9 August 2023 - 09:41

Romania Cancels 1.2 Billion Euro Warships Deal with France's Naval Group

Defense firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind navy corvettes for Romania and renovate two existing frigates for 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) in 2019 in partnership with Romanian company Santierul Naval Constanta, Reuters reported.
 
But the deal was held up, first by legal challenges and then by the two companies failing to reach an understanding concerning rising costs.
 
Romania's navy is the least modernized of its military branches. The country, a NATO state since 2004 and EU member since 2007, has ramped up its defense spending to 2.5% of GDP this year.
 
The country, which shares a 650km (400-mile) border with Ukraine, hosts a US ballistic missile defense system and, as of last year, has a permanent NATO battlegroup stationed on its territory led by France.
