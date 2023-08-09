0
Wednesday 9 August 2023 - 09:42

Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile

The homegrown cruise missile, designed and manufactured by the local experts, is currently in the test stage.
 
Known as a new generation of Iranian cruise missiles, the supersonic projectile will open a new chapter in Iran’s defense technologies, as it is extremely difficult to intercept a cruise missile flying at supersonic speeds.
 
Before the development of this high-tech product, Iranian cruise missiles used a rocket takeoff engine for the launching of the missile and a homegrown turbojet engine, dubbed Tolu’ (sunrise), for the second stage.
 
The employment of ramjet engines in the naval cruise missiles and development of supersonic cruise missiles will greatly enhance Iran’s response power in case of any military conflict and prevent the invading forces from showing timely reaction.
 
A ramjet is a form of air-breathing engine that uses the forward motion of the engine to take in air for combustion that produces jet thrust. Ramjets work most efficiently at supersonic speeds around Mach 3 and can operate up to speeds of Mach 6.
