0
Wednesday 9 August 2023 - 09:44

Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes

Story Code : 1074587
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
The Russian foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, reflecting discussions held during a meeting in Tehran between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian counterparts Ali Baqeri and Reza Najafi.
 
Both Tehran and Moscow concurred that the agreement's faltering implementation can be attributed to the "flawed approach of 'maximum pressure' pursued by the United States and like-minded entities," as highlighted in the statement.
 
The pact, officially termed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was established in July 2015 among Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — the United States, Russia, China, Britain, and France — in addition to Germany. The accord facilitated limited alleviation of sanctions on Iran, contingent on adjustments to its nuclear activities.
 
However, the United States exited the accord in 2018 under the former president's "maximum pressure" strategy, which saw the re-imposition of previously lifted sanctions.
 
Following suit, the US's allies in the agreement, including France, Britain, and Germany, succumbed to Washington's pressure by aligning with sanctions and halting trade relations with Tehran.
 
Efforts to revive the agreement commenced in April 2021, but progress has stalled due to Washington's hesitance in providing assurances against future withdrawals from the deal.
 
The Russian ministry emphasized that adhering to the JCPOA as endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, evidenced by Resolution 2231, remains the most viable course of action, asserting that no reasonable alternative exists.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023