0
Wednesday 9 August 2023 - 09:45

South Africa to Host Leaders at BRICS Summit Late August

Story Code : 1074589
South Africa to Host Leaders at BRICS Summit Late August
The host's agenda will focus on expanding the bloc's membership and developing a BRICS currency to challenge the dominance of the US dollar, the minister added.
 
The widespread recognition of BRICS as a champion of the interests of the global south has drawn more nations to apply for membership, Pandor noted, emphasizing that the bloc’s collective economic power should be a “catalyst for sustainable global economic recovery,” .
 
The minister confirmed that the bloc has received membership applications from more than 20 nations, including Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and the United Arab Emirates, RT reported.
 
Iran has also formally applied to join the five-nation economic group.
 
To that end, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with “consensus support” from other BRICS leaders, to the August summit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023