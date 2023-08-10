Investors’ Expectations of Eurozone Inflation Hit 13-Year High

Islam Times - closely watched gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the eurozone reached its highest level since 2010, in a sign that some investors think the European Central Bank will struggle to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target.

Inflation expectations have edged higher in most big economies in recent weeks, driven partly by climbing oil prices. But the rise is particularly notable in the eurozone, where inflation was persistently below the ECB’s target in the decade after the 2008 financial crisis, leading to widespread predictions that the region was headed for a Japan-style deflationary slump.

“The Japanification of Europe is likely to be a thing of the past,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier, adding, “This will be a sharp contrast to the previous decade.”

Lombard Odier estimates the eurozone’s inflation could be as much as 1.5 percentage points on average higher in the decade to 2032 than it was in the previous 10 years, as rising energy and goods prices, exacerbated by Russian military operation in Ukraine, feed through to wage demands.

The increase in long-term inflation expectations could be uncomfortable for the ECB, which has hinted that it is close to the end of its tightening cycle after delivering nine consecutive interest rate rises, lifting its deposit rate to a 22-year high of 3.75 percent last month.

The so-called five-year, five-year forward inflation swap — a measure of markets’ assessment of price growth over the second half of the next decade — hit 2.66 percent this week, despite signs that the current burst of inflation has peaked as tighter monetary policy takes effect, The Financial Times reported.