Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi praised the country's notable achievements in scientific and technological fields despite Western threats and pressures, and further said Tehran has taken huge strides in neutralizing the US sanctions.

Iran president stated that his country has made great progress in the fields of science, technology, production and industry, despite the threats and sanctions that have been directed at the country.

"Iran has made great strides towards neutralizing the sanctions by focusing on the growth of production and trade," he stressed.

The Vietnams official, for his part, considered the Iranian nation's great achievements in the face of the coercive economic measures to be admirable and a source of inspiration for the Southeast Asian country's nation.

Iranian officials deplore Washington's addiction to sanctions against independent states, and stress that the US measures against Tehran would lead to failure. They denounce the Western countries' enmity towards Iran, and said that the US sanctions and threats have all failed to hinder Tehran's progres

Back in late October, the Iranian president underlined his country’s progress in various sectors despite the harsh US sanctions, and noted that Washington has been defeated in the maximum pressure policy against Tehran.

President Rayeesi highlighted the accelerated rate of Iran’s economic and scientific progress, and underscored that the enemy's main goal is to disrupt the country's growth and development path, but Tehran will continue its progressive path.

“The enemy sought to isolate Iran, but our (new) relations with the world countries were established and those already established improved,” Rayeesi stated.

In quitting the 2015 nuclear deal, former President Donald Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden

President Rayeesi made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam or the Vietnamese Parliament Vuong Dinh Hue in Tehran on Tuesday.