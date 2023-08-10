Islam Times - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami praised the country's remarkable achievements in the nuclear industry, and said that Tehran is ready to export products derived from heavy water.

"Heavy water derivatives are among the most up-to-date achievements made only by two or three developed countries and we are among them. We are ready to export the byproducts to other countries," the nuclear official stressed.

He noted the AEO has been pursuing a “combination of laser and biotechnology” to work on heavy water derivatives for deuterated drugs, adding that this cutting-edge approach has already commenced in laboratory settings and holds promising prospects for widespread implementation.

Back in late-May, Eslami acknowledged that demand has been on the rise from companies and countries around the world for the high-quality heavy water produced in Iran as well as its derivatives.

"Many companies from different countries want Iranian heavy water and its derivatives," the AEOI head stated.

Iran has in recent years turned into an exporter of heavy water to foreign states. Iranian nuclear officials have stated that Tehran is producing enough heavy water inside the country, and is even exporting surplus to several states.

In May 2016, then-head of AEOI Ali Akbar Salehi announced that several European states have shown interest in purchasing heavy water supplies from Iran.

Deputy head of the AEOI Ali Asqar Zare'an also announced in February 2017 that Tehran is evaluating the European states’ requests for buying heavy water from Tehran.

"After Iran sold 70 tons of its heavy water to Russia and US, some European countries have voiced their willingness to buy Iran’s heavy water," Zare'an told reporters on the sidelines of a Nuclear Expert Exhibition in Tehran.

While heavy water is not in itself radioactive, it is essential in the operation of nuclear reactors – both those that help with the creation of nuclear power and those which are involved in the creation of nuclear weapons. Iranian officials have numerously stressed that the country has not been and is not after developing atomic weapons

In an interview with IRIB News on Tuesday, Eslami stated Iran is successfully producing heavy water derivatives, a groundbreaking achievement in nuclear technology and medical research.