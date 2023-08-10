0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 02:32

Brussels: EU Cannot Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine Since It's Not A Security Organization

"The EU is supporting Ukraine in several areas, but the issue of security guarantees is not one for the European Union," Stano said at a briefing, RIA Novosti reported .
 
"We are not a security organization, that is why discussions of security guarantees are discussions for NATO and for individual countries, but not for the EU as an organization," Stano added.
 
On July 12, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.
 
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 12 more countries joined the G7's joint declaration. In addition, Kiev is planning to sign a number of bilateral agreements with the United States and other countries.
