0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 02:33

Iran, Vietnam Emphasize Boosting Trade-Economic Cooperation

Story Code : 1074716
In a meeting with the speaker of Vietnam's parliament, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Aliabadi expressed hope that efforts of the officials of the two countries would lead to the development of bilateral trade and economic ties.
 
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a host of issues related to bolstering trade ties.
 
The meeting was also attended by Head of the Iran Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) Babak Ahmadi, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Mehdi Zeyghami and Deputy Minister of Industry for Equipment and Machinery Seyed Mohammad Mousavi.
 
Despite sanctions imposed against the country, Iran has managed to expand its trade and economic relations with the outside world, Aliabadi emphasized.
 
He pointed to the progress made by Vietnam in recent years and added that the two countries enjoy high potentials to strengthen their ties in all fields, especially in the fields of trade and economy.
