0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 02:35

Poland to Send 2,000 Troops to Belarus Border

Story Code : 1074717
Poland to Send 2,000 Troops to Belarus Border
The Polish border guard requested 1,000 troops earlier this week as reinforcements to the 2,000 soldiers already deployed at the border.
 
Wasik told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Wednesday that the troops are expected at the border within the next two weeks.
 
He also said the situation puts a strain on Poland's relations with Belarus. "If there were real border guards on the other side, instead of smuggling services, these crossings would not happen at all," he told the PAP.
 
Belarus started military exercises near the border this week, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has said several times that he is restraining Wagner fighters who want to attack Poland.
 
Poland has also seen an increase in the number of mainly Middle Eastern and African migrants trying to cross the border in recent months. For the past two years, it has accused Belarus of recruiting migrants in poor countries and sending them across the border illegally to foment instability.
 
"This reinforcement will be not by 1,000, but by 2,000 soldiers," Maciej Wasik told PAP. "This decision was made by the Security Committee, this decision was made by (Defence) Minister Mariusz Blaszczak"
 
On Monday Wasik said that the Border Guard was requesting an additional 1,000 soldiers be deployed.
 
Wasik claimed that all attempts to illegally enter Poland by migrants were now being organized by Belarusian authorities.
 
"If we had real border guards on the other side, and not smuggling services, these crossings would not exist at all," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023