0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 02:42

Hezbollah: Militiamen Opened Fire at Overturned Truck in Kahaleh, Killed One Resistance Fighter

Story Code : 1074721
Hezbollah: Militiamen Opened Fire at Overturned Truck in Kahaleh, Killed One Resistance Fighter
The statement clarified that one of the Resistance Party’s trucks overturned in Kahaleh area on its way from Bekaa to Beirut, adding that the guards ordered aid in order to lift the truck and let it reach its destination.
 
Meanwhile, members of the region’s militias attacked the guards by throwing stones and opening fire at them before in order to seize the truck, the statement added.
 
The Resistance fighters tasked to guard the truck traded fire with the militiamen, which seriously injured one of the guards who succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, according to the statement.
 
Hezbollah noted that the Lebanese Army units interfered and prevented the militiamen from seizing the truck, adding that the contacts are still ongoing to handle the trouble.
 
Later on, the Islamic Resistance mourned the martyr Ahma Ali Kassas who was killed by the militiamen in Kahaleh area.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023