Hezbollah: Militiamen Opened Fire at Overturned Truck in Kahaleh, Killed One Resistance Fighter

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued late Wednesday a statement to announce the martyrdom of one of the Resistance fighters in a shooting attack on one of its trucks by militiamen in Kahaleh area.

Meanwhile, members of the region’s militias attacked the guards by throwing stones and opening fire at them before in order to seize the truck, the statement added.

The Resistance fighters tasked to guard the truck traded fire with the militiamen, which seriously injured one of the guards who succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, according to the statement.

Hezbollah noted that the Lebanese Army units interfered and prevented the militiamen from seizing the truck, adding that the contacts are still ongoing to handle the trouble.

Later on, the Islamic Resistance mourned the martyr Ahma Ali Kassas who was killed by the militiamen in Kahaleh area.





The statement clarified that one of the Resistance Party’s trucks overturned in Kahaleh area on its way from Bekaa to Beirut, adding that the guards ordered aid in order to lift the truck and let it reach its destination.