0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 02:43

Majority of Israelis Believe Zionist Entity in State of Emergency: Poll

Story Code : 1074722
Majority of Israelis Believe Zionist Entity in State of Emergency: Poll
The Israeli Voice Index, produced monthly by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) think tank, showed that 58 percent of Israelis hold that view, with only one-third of Israelis thinking the Zionist entity is not.
 
The responses were mainly divided along political ideology lines, with less than one-third of those who voted for parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline coalition believing the Zionist entity is in a state of emergency, the IDI said.
 
When asked about reservists saying that they will no longer volunteer for duty, only a small number of respondents said they should be dismissed for doing so — 9% on the left, 13% who voted at the center, and 33% of those who hold right-wing views.
 
As the occupation government advanced the first major bill of its contentious judicial overhaul, more than 10,000 reservists who frequently show up for duty on a voluntary basis said they would no longer do so.
 
The reservists warned they would not be able to serve in an “undemocratic Israel”. The occupation military relies heavily on volunteering reservists, especially pilots, for its routine activities.
 
Pollsters also asked respondents about the reasonableness law, passed last month to curtail judicial oversight on decisions by elected officials.
 
The survey found 54% of Israelis thought that the law was “bad for democracy” and a majority across the political spectrum thought it would have been preferable for a compromise to have been reached on the issue.
Comment


Featured Stories
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023