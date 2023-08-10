Majority of Israelis Believe Zionist Entity in State of Emergency: Poll

Islam Times - A majority of Israelis believe the Zionist entity is in a “state of emergency,” with the view highly prevalent among those who voted for opposition parties, according to a poll published.

The responses were mainly divided along political ideology lines, with less than one-third of those who voted for parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline coalition believing the Zionist entity is in a state of emergency, the IDI said.

When asked about reservists saying that they will no longer volunteer for duty, only a small number of respondents said they should be dismissed for doing so — 9% on the left, 13% who voted at the center, and 33% of those who hold right-wing views.

As the occupation government advanced the first major bill of its contentious judicial overhaul, more than 10,000 reservists who frequently show up for duty on a voluntary basis said they would no longer do so.

The reservists warned they would not be able to serve in an “undemocratic Israel”. The occupation military relies heavily on volunteering reservists, especially pilots, for its routine activities.

Pollsters also asked respondents about the reasonableness law, passed last month to curtail judicial oversight on decisions by elected officials.

The survey found 54% of Israelis thought that the law was “bad for democracy” and a majority across the political spectrum thought it would have been preferable for a compromise to have been reached on the issue.

The Israeli Voice Index, produced monthly by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) think tank, showed that 58 percent of Israelis hold that view, with only one-third of Israelis thinking the Zionist entity is not.