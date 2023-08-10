0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 02:48

US Treasury Secretary Tasked with War on Iran: IRGC Deputy Chief

Story Code : 1074725
“Contrary to what is believed, the key person in the United States of America responsible for the war with Iran is not the secretary of war, but the secretary of the Treasury, which shows the nature of the current economic war with Iran,” Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Wednesday.
 
In recent years, the US has targeted Iran’s economy with harsh economic sanctions. Under the name “maximum pressure” policy, Washington imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally leaving the Iran nuclear agreement in 2018.
 
The US also tried to bring Iran’s oil exports to zero under the so-called maximum pressure campaign, but the attempt failed miserably.
 
Fadavi also said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently confessed that in fact, everything the US has done against Iran in the past 44 years has proved to be an abject failure.
 
“The most evil currents in the world have been enemies of Iran since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution,” the top general said.
