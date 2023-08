Pelosi: No More US if Trump Regains Presidency

Islam Times - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that “The US will cease to exist if former President Donald Trump returns to the White House.”

The Ex-Speaker further added: “If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House.

Pelosi congratulated herself extensively on predicting that Trump would act out following his loss in 2020, taking credit for the idea of the January 6 Commission that was established following the Capitol riot to investigate the extent of the ex-president’s guilt in the matter.

“I know he committed a crime that day,” she said of Trump and January 6, boasting that she had known as soon as the riot unfolded that the former president was to blame for the day’s events even while acknowledging she could not predict “what can be proven” in court.

The Democrat’s comments followed Trump’s post on his Truth Social platform calling her a “sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL.” Pelosi had described him as a “scared puppy” during his television appearance following his indictment on multiple conspiracy charges related to his challenging the 2020 election results, charges she described to New York as “beautiful and intricate” with “a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with.”

“Don’t even think of that,” Pelosi implored the reporter who asked her about the possibility of Trump becoming president again. “Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America,” she insisted.