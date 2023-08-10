0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 08:37

Bahraini Al-Wefaq Regarding Jaw Detainees: Rights Are Not to Be Taken Away

Story Code : 1074813
Bahraini Al-Wefaq Regarding Jaw Detainees: Rights Are Not to Be Taken Away
On Monday, August 7, 2023, hundreds of political detainees in Jaw Prison began a hunger strike under the slogan “We Have Rights”, stressing that their demands are not luxury-related but are very necessary and among the fundamentals of human life.
 
“[Their] Rights are not subjected to discussed, but must be achieved. The political prisoners’ strike in Jaw prison embodies their insistence on basic rights and dignity. It shows their desperation in the struggle for freedom and dignity, and it is a reminder that rights are not to be neglected and cannot be ignored,” Sheikh Al-Daihi said.
 
Al-Wefaq’s Deputy Secretary General stressed that repression and injustice will not break the will of the political prisoners, noting that “in Jaw Prison they hunger striking in order to obtain their rights; and this is the sacrifice they are making today, and the zealous Bahraini must support them with all available capabilities”.
 
Sheikh al-Daihi pointed out that “the strike of political detainees in Jaw Prison shows the extent of their determination in demanding their rights, and the regime must hear their cries and fulfill their demands,” adding that the Bahraini regime “is the one that bears responsibility for any harm that befalls them”.
 
“We stand by the political detainees in Jaw Prison and affirm that their rights cannot be taken away and cannot be waived. We call for the fulfillment of their demands and their immediate release,” Sheikh al-Daihi concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023