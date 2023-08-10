0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 08:39

Hezbollah’s Statement on Kahala Incident: Local Militias Are Responsible

A number of armed men from local militias operating in the area soon gathered. They attacked those on the truck. While trying to seize the truck, they started throwing stones and eventually opened fire, which resulted in the injury of one of the brothers [Hezbollah members] who was protecting the truck. 
 
He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. An exchange of fire took place with the militias’ gunmen. Meanwhile, a Lebanese army unit intervened and prevented the gunmen from approaching and seizing the truck. Contacts are being made to deal with the existing problem.
