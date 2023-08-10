“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian in Nablus

Islam Times - The Palestinian young man, Amir Khalifeh, was martyred early on Thursday during a raid by the “Israeli” occupation forces in Nablus.

Khalifa, a resident of 'Ein Beit El Ma Camp, west of the Nablus, was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later.

This comes as apartheid “Israel” has intensified the war on the occupied West Bank over the past few months. martyring and wounding hundreds of Palestinians since the start of this year.

In details, “Israeli” forces raided the Zawata, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, sparking confrontations with Palestinians, during which a youth identified as Amir Khalifeh, 27, was hit with a bullet to the head.