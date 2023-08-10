Security Forces Capture Daesh Terrorist in Southeastern Iran

Islam Times - Iranian security agents arrested a member of the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terror group in the Southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

An initial investigation revealed that the detainee has Iranian nationality and had been operating in the area in accordance with a targeted and pre-planned scheme to promote the terrorist group.

Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.

In October 2022, heavily-armed assailants affiliated with the Daesh terror group martyred 15 people, including a woman and two children, and injured 19 others in a terrorist attack on a famous shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz (READ MORE).

In recent years, Iranian security forces have captured dozens of members of the Daesh terror group planning to carry out terror attacks across the country. The militants were involved in making explosives and hand-made bombs and linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots in Iran.

The provincial police chief confirmed that the terrorist was identified and taken into custody in the city of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan province following an intelligence operation by security forces.