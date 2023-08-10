British Envoy to Tehran Summoned over Meddlesome Remarks

Islam Times - British ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in protest at the interventionist remarks on journalism and freedom of expression in Iran.

A statement by the foreign ministry said Iran strongly objected to Shercliff’s remarks, which were against diplomatic norms.

“[Issuing] imprudent and irresponsible remarks that are contrary to diplomatic norms is a clear example of interference in the internal affairs [of Iran] and is unacceptable,” the statement quoted the director general of the Western Europe bureau at the ministry as telling Shercliff in a meeting.

The diplomat stated Britain “is in no position to make statements” on Iran, given its “indefensible” policy towards the Iranian people.

The British envoy, in response, stressed London’s will to keep respectful relations with Tehran, the ministry’s statement added.

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Qaribabadi has also lashed out at Shercliff over his "hypocritical" stance on the situation of journalists in the Islamic Republic.

"Does the British ambassador, who has hypocritically commented on journalism and freedom of expression and posted tweets, have the courage to express concern about the situation of journalists in his own country and pay tribute to them?" Iran’s top human rights official wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He wondered whether the British envoy has any explanation about the situation of journalists in his own country.

Qaribabadi also named a number of British journalists who have been detained in the UK, including Martin Banks, Rich Felgate and Rita Pal, on various charges.

Tehran has over the past months summoned the British envoy several times over the UK’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs as well as the “hostile atmosphere” created by London-based Farsi-language media outlets against the Islamic Republic. Iranian offials say London-based TV channels, including BBC Persian and Iran International, allocated a huge part of their programs to inciting violence and providing terrorists with a platform.

Iran has blamed the United States, the European Unions (EU), and several Western states for meddling in Iran's domestic affairs over the death of Ms Amini, stressing the 2022 riots were the result of foreign-backed elements exploiting the unfortunate death of the young girl to wreak havoc across the country.

Tehran advised Washington and its allies against "opportunism and instrumentalization of the issue of human rights" by misusing the incident. Iranian officials reminded that the countries, which, themselves, towed a "long history of warmongering and violence" throughout the world, lacked the legitimacy that could authorize them to "moralize others" concerning the human rights.

The British diplomat on Tuesday posted a tweet asking the Iranian government to “release all arbitrarily detained individuals, including all journalists”, referring to journalists detained in Iran in the wake of last year’s unrest over death of Mahsa Amini.