0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 20:53

UN Chief Concerned by Deplorable Living Conditions of Niger's President

Story Code : 1074891
UN Chief Concerned by Deplorable Living Conditions of Niger
A UN spokesperson issued a statement following reports that Mohamed Bazoum and his family are living without electricity, water, food or medicine, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
"The Secretary General is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger," he said.
 
Guterres reiterated his concern over the health and safety of the president and his family and once again called for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state.
 
"The Secretary General is also alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the government. He urgently calls for their unconditional release and for the strict adherence to Niger’s international human rights obligations," the spokesperson added.
 
Bazoum was ousted on July 26 in a military coup led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger's presidential guard, who has declared himself the head of a transitional government.
 
Since then, Bazoum has reportedly been held hostage at the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.
 
He and his family are being detained under “cruel” and “inhumane” conditions without access to running water, electricity, fresh goods or doctors, his Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism-Tarayya said in a statement.
 
The junta did not immediately comment on Bazoum’s living conditions.
 
But denouncing the living conditions, the party called for the intervention of the international community to secure his freedom from house arrest and restore constitutional order.
 
The junta has vowed that it will not bow to pressure to cede power as demanded by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Comment


Featured Stories
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023