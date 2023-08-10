“Israeli” Fears of Escalation in the North

Islam Times - Tal Lev-Ram, the military affairs analyst in “Israeli” Maariv newspaper, said that despite the clear threat made on Tuesday by the “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant Hezbollah, the prevailing assessment in the security establishment is that “Israel” and the Lebanese Resistance group are not on the verge of war.

“Compared to the limited and tense confrontations in recent years in the [besieged] Gaza Strip, everything related to the northern border is different, as the chances of curbing the outbreak of a dangerous incident that leads immediately to an escalation in Lebanon before it turns into a real war are much less,” the “Israeli” military analyst continued.

Tal Lev-Ram quoted “Israeli” security sources as saying that “there is an interest for ‘Israel’ to curb Hezbollah's intentions of this kind before things develop on the ground”.

He said that those concerned in the security establishment stress that “Hezbollah’s actions on the fence will not change the pace of building the obstacle in the coming months as well”.

He pointed out that the security establishment considers that Hezbollah members are determined to continue what it described as “provocations” on the fence in parallel with the construction of the barrier along the border”. Tal Lev-Ram added, “As the barrier continues to be built in the coming months, the ‘provocations’ on the fence may become more violent, and this may lead to a serious incident, including a rapid escalation”.