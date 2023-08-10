0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 21:00

“Israeli” Fears of Escalation in the North

Story Code : 1074895
“Israeli” Fears of Escalation in the North
He pointed out that the security establishment considers that Hezbollah members are determined to continue what it described as “provocations” on the fence in parallel with the construction of the barrier along the border”. Tal Lev-Ram added, “As the barrier continues to be built in the coming months, the ‘provocations’ on the fence may become more violent, and this may lead to a serious incident, including a rapid escalation”.
 
“Compared to the limited and tense confrontations in recent years in the [besieged] Gaza Strip, everything related to the northern border is different, as the chances of curbing the outbreak of a dangerous incident that leads immediately to an escalation in Lebanon before it turns into a real war are much less,” the “Israeli” military analyst continued.
 
Tal Lev-Ram quoted “Israeli” security sources as saying that “there is an interest for ‘Israel’ to curb Hezbollah's intentions of this kind before things develop on the ground”.
 
He said that those concerned in the security establishment stress that “Hezbollah’s actions on the fence will not change the pace of building the obstacle in the coming months as well”.
Comment


Featured Stories
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023