Thursday 10 August 2023 - 21:03

Russia: 13 Ukrainian Drones Downed on Way To attack Sevastopol, Moscow

It further stated in a statement that two drones “flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed”, while 11 others were brought down near the city of Sevastopol.
 
Two of the Ukrainian drones were “hit by on-duty anti-aircraft defense equipment, another nine were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in the Black Sea before reaching the target”, the ministry said of the attack.
 
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
 
Thursday’s reported drone raid comes a day after Russia said it had shot down two Ukrainian combat drones that were deployed to attack Moscow, one near a major airport to the south of the Russian capital and one to the west of the city.
 
Ukrainian air attacks inside Russia have increased since the first reported drone attack against the Kremlin was averted in early May.
 
Civilian areas of the city were the focus of drone attacks later in May and a Moscow business district was targeted twice in three days earlier this month.
