0
Thursday 10 August 2023 - 21:06

Ecuadorian Police Detain Six Suspects in Assassination of Presidential Candidate

Story Code : 1074900
Ecuadorian Police Detain Six Suspects in Assassination of Presidential Candidate
“As of now, six people were detained during raids in the Conocoto and San Bartolo [neighborhoods] of [the capital] Quito as part of an investigation into the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio,” the statement reads.
 
Villavicencio was assassinated at a campaign event in the capital on Wednesday night. At least nine other people suffered wounds in the attack. The Prosecutor General’s Office said that one of the suspects in the attack had been fatally wounded in a shootout with police.
 
Ecuador will hold an early general election on August 20. Opinion polls had placed Villavicencio, a center-right candidate, in fourth or fifth place.
 
In May 2023, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso called an early election in order to dissolve parliament, saying that lawmakers were preventing the government from carrying out reforms. Lasso, whose term in office was initially to have expired in 2025, announced that he would not run in the election.
Comment


Featured Stories
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023