Tensions High in Lebanon as Anti-Hezbollah Parties Instigate against Resistance

Islam Times - Tensions are high in Lebanon on Thursday, a day after an attack on Hezbollah servicemen who were securing a truck belonging to the resistance party on the freeway that links between Bekaa and Beirut.

In its communiqué, the Lebanese Army said “a truck loaded with munitions overturned last night on the Kahaleh freeway and a clash between the vehicle’s escort and the locals followed, during which two had been killed.”

“An army unit rushed to the scene and worked on containing the clash. The truckload has been transferred to a military post,” the statement read, adding that investigation was launched into the incident under the supervision of the competent judicial authority.

The national army noted, meanwhile, that it has managed to remove the truck and reopen the road at Kahaleh in both directions.

Tensions were high on Wednesday night after a truck belonging to Hezbollah overturned on the Kahaleh freeway.

Hezbollah servicemen tasked with securing the truck were attacked by militiamen in the area who attempted to take control of the truck, throw stones and opened fire at the service members, a statement by Hezbollah late on Wednesday read, adding that one of them was initially injured and then succumbed to wounds.

“An exchange of fire with militants then took place and a Lebanese Army force interfered and prevented the militants from approaching the truck,” added the statement released by Hezbollah Media Relations.

The Islamic Resistance pronounced martyrdom of one of its members Ahmad Ali Kassas, who felled by the militiamen’s fire.

One of the militiamen, Fadi Bejjani was killed in the exchange of fire, local media reported.

Media affiliated with anti-Hezbollah parties has been since night on Wednesday circulating news that contradicts with truth, in a bid to defame the resistance movement.

Videos circulated on social media showed one of the militiamen opening fire at Hezbollah servicemen who were retreating, in a clear indication that they were subjected to an attack and not starting the fire against the “locals” as reported by the anti-Hezbollah media.

Funeral of Martyr Kassas

Martyr Kassas was laid to rest afternoon on Thursday, following a mass funeral in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah cleric Sayyed Ali Fahs said Hezbollah will practice self-restraint in a bid to preserve civil peace.

“The case of the attack in Kahaleh is left to competent authorities,” Sayyed Fahs addressed the funeral in remarks carried by Al-Manar.

“The resistance which offered martyred who sacrificed their lives for Lebanon will continue on defnding the country and the nation.”

A video shows the moment when martyr Kassas’ coffin was brought into Zeinab Al-Hawraa Cemetery in Dahiyeh.

Anti-Sedition Calls

Lebanese journalist Firas Al-Shoufi described performance of some local media outlets as “dangerous that comes as part of anti-resistance systematic political campaign.”

In an interview with Al-Nour radio, Al-Shoufi stressed that media’s role is to verify from news before circulating it in a bid to avoid sedition.

Several Lebanese politicians warned against seditious schemes led by several foreign-backed parties in a bid to sue discord between Lebanese powers.

Free Patriotic Movement’s (FPM) lawmaker Salim Aoun called for self restraint, warning via X (known previously as Twitter) against instigation.

Lebanon’s Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan stressed that the resistance is a guarantee to the entire country rather a guarantee to certain sect. In remarks to Al-Manar, he said: We won’t be dragged into sedition incited by US and Israel.”

Former Defense Minister Yaacoub Al-Sarraf stressed that “Kahaleh incident won’t be a tool to incite sedition in the country.

