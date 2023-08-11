One Palestinian Killed, 4 Injured by “Israeli” Gunfire in Tulkarm

Islam Times - A Palestinian was martyred and four others were injured by "Israeli" army gunfire last night in an

Jarad was first admitted to nearby Thabet Thabet Public Hospital in critical condition before he was announced dead of his wounds, medical sources said. The condition of one of the four injured was also described as critical.

At least 220 Palestinians have been murdered by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] since the beginning of the year, which is the highest seven-month average since the end of the Second Palestinian Intifda [Uprising] in 2005.

WAFA correspondent quoted the sources as saying that Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, 23, was martyred after being fatally shot by a live “Israeli” shot in the chest. Four others sustained injuries in the abdomen, pelvis, foot and shoulder respectively.