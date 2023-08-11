0
Friday 11 August 2023 - 09:35

China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy

Story Code : 1074962
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
The Ministry of State Security said in a statement on Friday that a 52-year-old named Zeng had been sent to Italy for studies, where he befriended a CIA agent stationed at the US embassy in Rome.
 
The embassy official convinced Zeng to provide “sensitive information on the [Chinese] military” in exchange for “a huge amount of compensation” and assistance for Zeng and his family to move to the United States, the ministry said in the statement published online.
 
Zeng was found to have signed an espionage agreement with the US and received training before returning to China to carry out espionage activities, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.
 
China’s state-run Global Times media outlet reported that the US embassy employee’s name was “Seth” and he had cultivated a relationship with Zeng through “dinner parties, outings, and operas”.
 
“Zeng gradually became psychologically dependent on Seth, and Seth took advantage of this to instill Western values into Zeng. Under Seth’s solicitation, Zeng’s political stance was shaken,” Global Times reported.
 
“As the exchanges between the two gradually deepened, Seth revealed to Zeng that he was a member of the CIA’s Rome station,” the newspaper said.
 
Zeng’s case has been sent to China’s state prosecutors, it added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
10 August 2023
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
Iran Develops Supersonic Cruise Missile
9 August 2023
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
8 August 2023
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023