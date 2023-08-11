0
Friday 11 August 2023 - 09:40

Lapid To US Lawmakers: Giving Saudis Uranium Endangers ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1074964
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that a potential deal under discussion would see the US provide aid on developing a civilian nuclear program and give major security guarantees to Saudi Arabia, while Riyadh would take major steps to distance itself from China and “Israel” would take significant action toward creating an "independent Palestinian state".
 
“I oppose any agreement that includes uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia. The deal at the moment endangers ‘Israel’s’ security and the region. It is forbidden to give Saudi Arabia any level of uranium enrichment,” Lapid told the congressional representatives.
 
The report said Lapid came to the conclusions after meeting with security officials on the matter.
 
“I have no problem with a civilian nuclear program. There are Middle Eastern countries that have civilian nuclear programs. What they don’t have is uranium enrichment on their soil. This is what is on the table now and it cannot be allowed to be on the table. ‘Israel’ can’t agree to uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia, because it endangers ‘Israel’s’ security,” he said.
 
Lapid added that he was supportive of a deal with Riyadh but not at such a cost, warning: “It will harm our struggle against Iran. It will lead to a regional [arms] race.”
