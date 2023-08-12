Survey Finds 1 in 3 US Hospitals Severely Affected by Drug Shortages

Islam Times - Many US hospitals are struggling to find chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics and other lifesaving treatments amid an escalating nationwide drug shortage crisis, as experts increasingly call for federal government action.

“Drug shortages are having a significant clinical impact,” said Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality at the group, adding, “It’s just heartbreaking to see that patients are being affected to this level with the shortages.”

The survey’s findings were based on responses from more than 1,100 hospital and health-system pharmacists in the US from June 23 through July 14. Among the hospitals, 41% had 500 beds or more.

All of them, aside from three respondents, said they were experiencing drug shortages, according to the survey.

About two-thirds of the hospitals categorized the current state of drug shortages as “moderately impactful”, meaning that patient treatment was affected, but that they could potentially manage it by switching to an alternative treatment or a different form of the medication.

“It may be that we’ve had to switch you to an oral tablet of an antibiotic sooner than we would have liked because the antibiotic is in shortage,” Ganio said.

One-third of hospitals said the drug shortages were “critically impactful”, forcing doctors to ration, delay or cancel treatments or procedures.

More than half of the hospitals said they are having a hard time finding chemotherapy treatments — ranking highest on the survey — although it didn’t specify which cancer drugs.

