Islam Times - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his country supports Iran's membership in BRICS.

"The BRICS summit has received special attention in the world and South Africa is interested in Iran being accepted as a member of BRICS as a friendly country of South Africa," President Ramaphosa said, adding that Tehran has the full support of Pretoria Africa in this regard.

The South African president also expressed hope that during the upcoming official visit of the Iranian president, several cooperation documents would be signed and that cooperation between the two countries would be put into practice.

In relevant remarks and prior to his visit to South Africa, Amir Abdollahian had said that he would follow up on bilateral and international issues in his meetings with South African officials.

Coinciding with the meetings, a team comprising Iranian deputy ministers and representatives from the private sector, would hold talks with South African Foreign Ministry officials on finalizing matters related to bilateral cooperation and preparing documents for Iranian President Ebrahim Rayeesi's upcoming visit, he added.

Amir Abdollahian also noted that President Rayeesi is expected to pay two visits to South Africa, one on August 24 to attend the summit of the friends of BRICS and the other in the fall to discuss bilateral ties.

President Ramaphosa made the remarks in a meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Pretoria on Friday.