0
Saturday 12 August 2023 - 07:30

Number of People Charged in January 6 Rioting Surpasses 1,100

Story Code : 1075123
Number of People Charged in January 6 Rioting Surpasses 1,100
The DOJ announced that as of August 6, more than 1,106 defendants were charged in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for actions they took during insurrection, The Hill reported.
 
The announcement noted that 372 people were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and employees, including 112 people who were charged with using a dangerous or deadly weapon or causing serious injury to an officer.
 
Around 140 officers were assaulted that day, according to the DOJ. Eleven individuals were also arrested in connection with assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment.
 
In addition, about 967 individuals were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted area on federal property, including 104 who entered with a dangerous weapon. The DOJ said that about 64 people were charged with destruction of government property, and 51 with stealing it.
 
More than 310 individuals were also charged with “corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so”.
 
Forty-two defendants were charged with either conspiracy to disrupt a congressional proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder or to injure an officer.
 
About 632 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection with their actions, while 110 have been found guilty at contested trials, the data shows.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
10 August 2023
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023