Number of People Charged in January 6 Rioting Surpasses 1,100

Islam Times - The number of people charged for their connection to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol surpassed 1,100 earlier this week, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced.

The announcement noted that 372 people were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and employees, including 112 people who were charged with using a dangerous or deadly weapon or causing serious injury to an officer.

Around 140 officers were assaulted that day, according to the DOJ. Eleven individuals were also arrested in connection with assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment.

In addition, about 967 individuals were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted area on federal property, including 104 who entered with a dangerous weapon. The DOJ said that about 64 people were charged with destruction of government property, and 51 with stealing it.

More than 310 individuals were also charged with “corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so”.

Forty-two defendants were charged with either conspiracy to disrupt a congressional proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder or to injure an officer.

About 632 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection with their actions, while 110 have been found guilty at contested trials, the data shows.

The DOJ announced that as of August 6, more than 1,106 defendants were charged in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for actions they took during insurrection, The Hill reported.