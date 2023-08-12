FM: Iran Standing on Neither Side in Ukraine War

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian once again refuted claims that his country is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine, and underlined that Tehran stands with neither party in the conflict and continues to support a political solution.

Kiev and its western allies have for months been accusing Iran of providing Russia with drones to use against Ukraine.

Amir Abdollahian dismissed those accusations as unfounded and said that Ukraine has provided no evidence to back its claims.

"I discussed the issue with my Ukrainian counterpart several times and Iran even agreed that military delegations from the two countries hold a meeting," the Iranian foreign minister said.

"Military delegates from Iran and Ukraine met in Oman seven months ago, but the Ukrainian side provided no valid evidence," he added.

The allegations by the western countries comes as Russian officials have assured Iran that Moscow will never use Iranian military equipment – provided to Russia within the bilateral defense cooperation framework – against Ukraine.

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in a joint press conference with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandora in Pretoria on Friday.