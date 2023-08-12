0
Saturday 12 August 2023 - 08:11

Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine

Washington has also asked Egypt to supply antitank missiles, air systems and small arms for Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing unidentified US officials. The requests were made on multiple occasions, including a March meeting between US War Secretary Lloyd Austin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo.
 
“In conversations with US officials, Egypt hasn’t definitively rejected the requests, but Egyptian officials said privately that Egypt has no plans to send the weapons,” the newspaper said.
 
That message has apparently not reached Washington. A US State Department official expressed optimism on getting Egypt to help Ukraine, telling the newspaper that “our discussions with our Egyptian partners on our mutual interest in ending Russa’s war are productive and ongoing.”
 
Earlier this year, Cairo reportedly backed down under US pressure from an alleged plan to sell rockets to Russia. Al-Sisi has tried to maintain good relations with both Washington and Moscow amid the Ukraine crisis, declining to join in the US-led campaign to arm Ukraine and punish Russia.
 
The WSJ noted that the failure to enlist Egypt in the effort comes at a “critical moment” in the conflict, in which Ukrainian forces are trying to push through Russia’s formidable defensive lines as the US tries to rally military and diplomatic support for Kiev. Al-Sisi’s decision also comes at a time when some members of Congress are urging President Joe Biden’s administration to withhold $320 million of the $1.3 billion in annual US military aid pledged to Egypt, citing the country’s human rights record.
