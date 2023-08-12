0
Saturday 12 August 2023 - 08:35

“Israel’s” Chaos: Air Force Chief Meets Protesting Pilots amid Fears of Further Harm to Readiness

Story Code : 1075146
“Israel’s” Chaos: Air Force Chief Meets Protesting Pilots amid Fears of Further Harm to Readiness
More than 10,000 reservists who frequently show up for duty on a voluntary basis said they would no longer do so. The reservists, many of whom acted on their threats, have warned they will not be able to serve.
 
The Friday meeting took place at the military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.
 
It was the latest attempt by senior “Israeli” military officers to convince protesting reservist pilots to show up for duty despite the government advancing “the judicial overhaul”.
 
The “Israeli” army has said some damage has been caused to its “competence” by the protesting reservists, many of whom are in the “Israeli” Air Forces and other key positions.
 
Organizers of a letter of nearly 1,200 IAF reservists who announced their intention to end their volunteer service said last month that some 60 percent had notified their commanders that they would no longer show up for duty, after the first overhaul bill was passed.
 
“Israeli” army fears further damage could be caused to its battle readiness should more protesting reservists act on their threats.
 
It’s worth noting that the “Israeli” army relies heavily on volunteering reservists, especially pilots, for its routine activities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
10 August 2023
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023