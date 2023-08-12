0
Saturday 12 August 2023 - 08:39

Turkish Drone Attack Kills 3 in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 1075148
According to a report by Reuters as cited by three Iraqi Kurdistan security sources, the three people were in their vehicle driving on Penjwen Sulaimaniya when the drone struck them.
 
The counter-terrorism statement said that the vehicle, which belonged to the PKK, was struck at 15:30 Iraq time.
 
Friday’s attack occurred a day after Turkey announced that five of its soldiers were killed in clashes with the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq.
 
Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory but has stepped up its drone attacks in recent days, striking closer to urban areas and on main roads.
 
The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.
 
On Wednesday Turkish drone strikes killed two suspected PKK members also on another main road about 10 km (six miles) from Dukan mountain resort.
