Islam Times - Iran's nuclear activities are ongoing without interruption in all areas based on the previous plans of the Atomic Energy Organization and in accordance with the Parliament's law, an informed source said.

The Parliament's law, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions is also being strictly implemented, the source added.

The law, or the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, was approved by the Iranian parliament in December 2020 in a bid to counter illegal sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its Western allies. It required the Iranian administration to restrict the IAEA inspections and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set under the 2015 US-abandoned nuclear deal.

The Wall Street Journal claimed on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter that Iran has considerably slowed down the accumulation of highly-enriched uranium, which can be seen as a step toward the resumption of talks with the United States on nuclear problems already this fall.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US administration officials told Tehran earlier that they were ready to look at possibly resuming the talks that were halted last fall if Tehran took concrete steps during the summer to curtail its nuclear program.

Nevertheless, the newspaper claimed, Iran still has large stocks of 60%-enriched uranium, which could be enough to make two nuclear devices.

Tehran has invariably asserted that its nuclear program is aimed at purely peaceful purposes and that the Islamic Republic had no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has even issued a fatwa (religious decree) declaring that the acquisition, development, and use of nuclear weapons violated Islamic principles and were therefore forbidden.

It was reported on Thursday that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement on a prisoner swap. Under these agreements, Tehran will receive $6 billion from its frozen US assets.

