US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman

Islam Times - The US government cannot afford to spend additional billions on Ukraine’s needs having numerous unsolved problems on its own territory, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

The statement came in response to US President Joe Biden’s request to Congress to allocate an additional $13 billion from the federal budget for urgent military aid to the Kyiv government and $8.5 billion for economic and security assistance to Ukraine and other countries.

Overall, the Biden administration has requested additional funding worth $40 billion. About half of it will be directed to Ukraine-related expenditures. The rest will go to fund natural disaster response on the US territory ($12 billion), border protection ($4 billion), and accommodation of migrants ($2.2 billion).

The US Department of the Treasury reported in June that the country’s state debt exceeded the $32-trillion benchmark for the first time ever.

"No! With seniors on a fixed income barely able to afford rent bc of high inflation, $32 trillion in debt, all time record homelessness, and over 300 Americans dying every day bc of Biden’s pathetic border policies, we can not afford to send $40 billion more to Ukraine!" she wrote on the X.