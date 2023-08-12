0
Saturday 12 August 2023 - 08:47

Several Powerful Explosions Rock US Base in Syria

Story Code : 1075151
Several Powerful Explosions Rock US Base in Syria
The explosion occurred in the US military base in the al-Shaddadi area in the Syrian eastern province of al-Hasakah, according to local sources.
 
Meanwhile, Sputnik reported that an explosion occurred in one of the ammunition depots near the American base in al-Shaddadi.
 
No exact details about the possible casualties were released so far.
 
Local sources told that the sound of the explosions was very loud and a thick smoke was seen over the area after the incident. They added that the ammunition depot belongs to the US-backed SDF forces and the blast has cast great damage to the US base as well. 
