0
Saturday 12 August 2023 - 08:53

Russian Ambassador: Responsibility for Terrorist Attacks Lies with Ukraine, US

Story Code : 1075154
Russian Ambassador: Responsibility for Terrorist Attacks Lies with Ukraine, US
The diplomat was commenting on the US Defense Ministry's claim that the Ukrainian forces are allegedly using cluster munitions supplied by the US "properly" on the battlefield. "I would like to know whether 'the proper use' of cluster bombs is also true for the assassination of the Russian journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev," Antonov pointed out, "On July 22, he was killed during the shelling by the AFU with the above-mentioned munitions. Is there any limit to the cynicism of the Pentagon functionaries who make such statements?"
 
"Ukrainian terrorists armed by the West have on their conscience hundreds of children's lives, the assassinations of Daria Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, the attempted assassination of Zakhar Prilepin, regular shelling of residential areas, terrorist attacks on the Crimean Bridge and civilian ships, the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline as well as strikes on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Responsibility for all this lawlessness lies with both Kyiv and Washington," Antonov added, according to TASS.
 
After the start of the special military operation, the West has increased the supply of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv by amounts that at this stage amount to billions of dollars. In particular, on July 7, US President Joe Biden said that the United States had decided to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine due to a shortage of conventional shells. On July 13, Director for Operations in the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Douglas Sims said that the Ukrainian armed forces had received cluster munitions from the US.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
10 August 2023
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023