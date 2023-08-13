Iranian Security Agents Arrest Terrorists Involved in Martyrdom of Volunteer Forces

Islam Times - Iranian security forces managed to capture two terrorists involved in the martyrdom and injury of several members of volunteer Basij forces in the Southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

He added a preliminary investigation found that the two individuals, who have Iranian citizenship, were involved in a “planned” attack against Basij volunteer forces in Qasr-e Qand city on Friday.

During the assault, the two terrorists, along with two others, martyred and wounded a number of the volunteer forces.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Back in early July, Iranian security agents managed to foil a terror attack on a Police station in Zahedan, killing all assailants. Two Iranian police officers were martyred during the raid, the provincial prosecutor confirmed. In May, five Iranian border guards were martyred in clashes with militants in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In early October, terrorists launched attacks on several police stations and public places in Zahedan after congregational prayers in the city, killing doznes of people, including security forces and people, and injuring several others.

Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.

In recent years, Iranian security forces have captured hundreds of members of the terror groups planning to carry out terror attacks across the country. The militants were involved in making explosives and hand-made bombs and linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots in Iran.

Provincial Police Chief Doostali Jalilian said on Saturday that the detainees were members of the so-called Ansar Al-Furqan terror outfit and were arrested in the Qasr-e Qand region of Sistan and Baluchestan.