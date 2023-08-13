Human Rights Chief: Iran Seeking to Prosecute Dozens of MKO Terrorists

Islam Times - Iran's Deputy Judiciary Chief and Human Rights Headquarters Head Kazzem Qaribabadi said that Tehran has filed a lawsuit against 107 members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terror cult.

The official added a special branch has also been formed to deal with the matter, and the defendants have been notified via email. He notd the court will soon start its work in accordance with the provisions of the criminal procedure.

He emphasized Tehran wants to rid the world of terrorism and terror outfits.

Iran's human rights chief reiterated that Tehran is determined to employ all available tools to counter terrorists, especially the MKO terrorist group.

Qaribabadi also lamented the fact that the members of the MKO are freely wandering around in some Western countries despite having murdered numerous innocent Iranian nationals.

“In parallel with the legal, judicial and political pressures that the Islamic Republic of Iran has exerted on some countries housing MKO members, those states have also independently come to the conclusion that the MKO is really a terrorist group. They are placing limitations on them, and we welcome the restrictive measures against the MKO terrorists,” he continued.

The top rights official also vowed that Tehran will not be content with the current level of actions against the MKO, stressing that their host countries must either expel or prosecute them.

After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the MKO terror group began its enmity against Iran by killing thousands of Iranians and terrorist activities.

Several members of the terrorist group and its leaders are living in European countries now, freely conducting terrorist activities. Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the MKO terror group will always pose a threat to the security and stability of its host countries.

Tehran has repeatedly lashed out at certain European countries for supporting and hosting members of terrorist groups, including the MKO. Iranian officials have warned of retaliation against countries that assist Tehran's enemies to launch sabotage and terror attacks on their nation.

The MKO terrorist group has martyred 17,161 Iranian citizens and officials, including late president Mohammad Ali Rajayee, former Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, late Head of Supreme Judicial Council Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, late Deputy Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Ali Sayyad Shirazi, and 27 legislators, as well as four nuclear scientists, some on itself and some others through collusion with Israeli Mossad and other notorious spy agencies like CIA.

The terror group regularly hosts big events in which top US and European officials make speeches in support of the group. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former Vice President Mike Pence met with the terror group’s leader several times, voiced their support for the notorious cult.

Iran has slapped sanction on several US individuals and officials for their support for the MKO terrorist group, stating Washington continues assisting the terrorist group which has its hands stained with the blood of thousands of Iranian civilians.

The sanctioned US diplomats include Pompeo, Bolton, Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and several others.

Qaribabadi stated in an interview published on Saturday a “huge” case has been brought against 107 high-profile members of the MKO, and their indictment has been referred to a court in Iran.