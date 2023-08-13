0
Sunday 13 August 2023 - 05:07

Survey: Majority of Investors Anticipate US Recession in 2024

Story Code : 1075301
The survey was conducted from July 31 to August 4 and involved 410 investors, Bloomberg reported.
 
Nearly two-thirds of the 410 respondents anticipate a downturn in the world's biggest economy by the end of next year, said the latest Markets Live Pulse survey – a weekly investor survey asking questions about different elements of financial markets.
 
A minority of 20 percent of respondents have even seen a slump in 2023, the survey showed.
 
On Monday, ratings agency Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of 10 US banks and warned of possible cuts to more lenders. 
 
Moody's announcement came after the ratings firm Fitch downgraded US government debt rating in early August.
 
Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson told Bloomberg that Fitch Ratings' downgrade of US government debt last week and the ensuing selloff in the bond market suggests that "investors should be ready for potential disappointment" on economic and earnings growth.
