US Congressman Files Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden

Islam Times - Republican US House of Representatives member Greg Steube has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for "high crimes and misdemeanors."

The evidence continues to mount by the day - the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country," he added.

Earlier, Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against Biden.

"It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden," Steube said in a statement published on his website. "He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens, TASS reported.