Iran Condemns Fatal Terrorist Attack on Syrian Troops

Islam Times - Iran denounced a deadly attack by the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group on Syrian soldiers as a complementary move to the Israeli regime’s violation of Syria’s territorial integrity.

He blamed the soaring terrorist attacks in Syria in recent months on the “continuation of intelligence, security and logistical support for the terrorists” that are provided with the purpose of undermining stability, calm and security in Syria.

The attempts to resuscitate terrorists and help the survival of terrorist attacks by Daesh and other Takfiri groups in Syria complement and are in line with the Zionist regime’s aggression against Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added, noting that both plots pursue a common objective.

Gunmen from the Daesh terrorist group ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers on a desert road near the eastern town of Mayadeen, in Deir ez-Zur province, on Friday, killing at least 33 troops and wounding others.

The attack has been described as the deadliest this year by Daesh terrorists.

In a statement released on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying Syrian troops in eastern Syria, offering Iran’s condolences to the Syrian army, nation and government.