0
Sunday 13 August 2023 - 05:22

Iran Condemns Fatal Terrorist Attack on Syrian Troops

Story Code : 1075307
Iran Condemns Fatal Terrorist Attack on Syrian Troops
In a statement released on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying Syrian troops in eastern Syria, offering Iran’s condolences to the Syrian army, nation and government.
 
He blamed the soaring terrorist attacks in Syria in recent months on the “continuation of intelligence, security and logistical support for the terrorists” that are provided with the purpose of undermining stability, calm and security in Syria.
 
The attempts to resuscitate terrorists and help the survival of terrorist attacks by Daesh and other Takfiri groups in Syria complement and are in line with the Zionist regime’s aggression against Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added, noting that both plots pursue a common objective.
 
Gunmen from the Daesh terrorist group ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers on a desert road near the eastern town of Mayadeen, in Deir ez-Zur province, on Friday, killing at least 33 troops and wounding others.
 
The attack has been described as the deadliest this year by Daesh terrorists.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
Egypt Rejects US Pressure to Arm Ukraine
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
US Cannot Afford to Spend Billions on Ukraine: Congresswoman
12 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
Hezbollah Unveils “Tharollah” Anti-Armor Precision Missile System
12 August 2023
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
Iran: US Master of World’s Pirates, Responsible of Destabilizing Region
12 August 2023
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
Daesh Attack on Syrian Bus Martyrs At Least 20 Soldiers
11 August 2023
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
“Israel’s” Chaos: War Minister Pans Ben Gvir’s ‘National Guard’ as a ‘Private Militia’
11 August 2023
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
China: CIA Spy Uncovered after Recruitment by US in Italy
11 August 2023
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
Russia Launches First Moon Probe in 47 Years
11 August 2023
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
US “National Security” Adviser in UAE Amid Military Buildup in Region
10 August 2023
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
North Korea’s Kim Sacks Top General, Urges more Arms Production
10 August 2023
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
Largest US Body of Lawyers Adopts Resolution Combating Islamophobia
10 August 2023
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
Iran, Russia Blame US Policy for JCPOA Implementation Woes
9 August 2023
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria
US Supplying Chemical Weapons to Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf: Envoy
9 August 2023