MKO Terrorists Planning Relocation to Canada

Islam Times - The leaders of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) are making arrangements to relocate their members from Albania to Canada.

An informed security source told Tasnim that the MKO terrorists have come up with the relocation plan after the government of Albania and its counter-terrorism court imposed restrictions on the terrorist group following the discovery of incriminating evidence from their Ashraf-3 camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers west of Albania’s capital Tirana.

“The MKO heads are making preparations for the gradual pullout of their members (from Albania),” the source said.

The source noted that the MKO terrorists have failed to obtain France’s consent for the relocation of a number of their elements to a camp in Auvers-sur-Oise on the northwestern outskirts of Paris.

The MKO terrorists have employed their lobbies in the Canadian government, the source noted, adding that arrangements have been made to relocate the MKO elements with temporary Canadian passports or temporary resident permits in Canada in the first step.

The MKO terrorists have reportedly come to the decision after realizing that their status quo in Albania is similar to what they experienced in Iraq.

Last week, the government of Albania banned Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the terrorist MKO group, from entering the country.

Sources said Albania’s counter-terrorism court has issued the ban after reviewing evidence that shows the group has run terrorist activities in Iran.

Rajavi fled from Albania to France in late June, after Albanian police forces raided the camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions.

They seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.

MKO members spent many years in Iraq, where they were hosted and armed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. They sided with Saddam during the 1980-88 imposed war against Iran and then helped him quell domestic uprisings in various parts of the Arab country.

The hated group is responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.

The MKO ringleaders have reportedly decided to relocate their base to Canada following the Albanian government’s intense pressures and after the failure of their negotiations with the Paris government over relocation to France.