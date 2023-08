Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a delegation from the Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy [of Islamic Parliament of I.R.Iran].

Sayyed Nasrallah and the Iranian delegation discussed the latest developments and situations in Lebanon, Palestine and the region.

The delegation consisted of head of the commission Dr. Jalalzadeh as well as a number of deputies of this committee. The meeting was in the presence of the Iranian ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.